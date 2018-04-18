CACOL speaks on Senate’s plan to replace stolen mace — Nigeria Today

CACOL speaks on Senate’s plan to replace stolen mace

The Centre for Anti-Corruption and Open Leadership, CACOL, has reacted to the snatching of the Senate mace by thugs suspected to have been organized by suspended Senator Ovie Omo-Agege. The group also claimed that there were plans within the senate leadership to replace the stolen original mace with an adulterated variant. Thugs suspected to be […]

CACOL speaks on Senate’s plan to replace stolen mace

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

