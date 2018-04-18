 Cadillac CEO Johan de Nysschen unexpectedly departs amid tumult at luxury brand — Nigeria Today
Cadillac CEO Johan de Nysschen unexpectedly departs amid tumult at luxury brand

Apr 18, 2018

General Motors unexpectedly announced that Cadillac President Johan de Nysschen is leaving, effective immediately. He is being succeeded by Steve Carlisle, who had been GM Canada’s president and managing director.

