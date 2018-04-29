CAF Ban Nigerian Ref Ogabor Over Attempted Bribery, Order SAFA To Apologise To NFF - Complete Sports Nigeria — Nigeria Today

CAF Ban Nigerian Ref Ogabor Over Attempted Bribery, Order SAFA To Apologise To NFF – Complete Sports Nigeria
|
Complete Sports Nigeria
|
CAF Ban Nigerian Ref Ogabor Over Attempted Bribery, Order SAFA To Apologise To NFF
Complete Sports Nigeria
Nigerian referee Joseph Ogabor has been banned for one year by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) for his involvement in attempting to manipulate the centre referee,Victor Gomes, for the Total CAF Confederation Cup play-off round first leg …
