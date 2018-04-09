 CAF Confederation Cup: Djoliba FC of Mali defeat MFM — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

CAF Confederation Cup: Djoliba FC of Mali defeat MFM

Posted on Apr 9, 2018 in Football | 0 comments

Lagos-based MFM FC will face an uphill task overturning the 0-1 defeat they suffered in the hands of visiting Djoliba FC of Mali in the elimination match of the CAF Confederation Cup at the Agege Township Stadium. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Olukoya Boys tasted the first home defeat this season and also became the first to lose at home to the visitors. Until today, Djoliba FC had never beaten a Nigerian team at home according to records.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.