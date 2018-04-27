CAF Confederation Cup: Enyimba make Djoliba inquiries from MFM — Nigeria Today

CAF Confederation Cup: Enyimba make Djoliba inquiries from MFM

Enyimba International FC coach, Paul Aigbogun is studying tapes of the CAF Confederation Cup ties between Djoliba AC and Mountain of Fire Ministries FC, as Enyimba prepare for their group C clash with the Malians.

Djoliba FC signed the exit papers of MFM in the preliminary stage of the competition and Enyimba are hoping to pick a lesson or two when they host Djoliba May 6 at the U.J Esuene Stadium in Calabar.

“I know that the club management is making moves to seek the match tapes of Djoliba games from MFM since they played against them only recently,” said Aigbogun.

“Everything we are doing is to ensure that we have the best of preparations and are in top shape for the tie with Djoliba.”

Enyimba will also take on Williamsville Athletic Club (Cote D’Ivoire) and Club Atlhetique Renaissance Aiglons (Congo) in Group C.

The Aba Warriors the only Nigerian club standing in Continental soccer contest are hoping to win their maiden Confederation Cup trophy having already won the CAF Champions League twice.

