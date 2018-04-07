CAF Confederation Cup: Plateau battle Alger, Obaje out - Blueprint newspapers Limited (blog) — Nigeria Today

CAF Confederation Cup: Plateau battle Alger, Obaje out – Blueprint newspapers Limited (blog)



Blueprint newspapers Limited (blog) CAF Confederation Cup: Plateau battle Alger, Obaje out

Blueprint newspapers Limited (blog)

Plateau United forward Joshua Obaje has been ruled out of Saturday's CAF Confederation Cup Play-off Round, first leg tie against Algeria's USM Alger. Obaje, has been struggling with a knee injury and won't be part of the team that will face the …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

