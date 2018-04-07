 CAF Confederation Cup: Plateau battle Alger, Obaje out - Blueprint newspapers Limited (blog) — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

CAF Confederation Cup: Plateau battle Alger, Obaje out – Blueprint newspapers Limited (blog)

Posted on Apr 7, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


Blueprint newspapers Limited (blog)

CAF Confederation Cup: Plateau battle Alger, Obaje out
Blueprint newspapers Limited (blog)
Plateau United forward Joshua Obaje has been ruled out of Saturday's CAF Confederation Cup Play-off Round, first leg tie against Algeria's USM Alger. Obaje, has been struggling with a knee injury and won't be part of the team that will face the

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.