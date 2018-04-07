CAF Confederations Cup Play-Offs: Enyimba hold Bidvest Wits to 1-1 draw — Nigeria Today

CAF Confederations Cup Play-Offs: Enyimba hold Bidvest Wits to 1-1 draw

Enyimba FC of Aba on Friday held Bidvest Wits of South Africa to a 1-1 draw in their CAF Confederation Cup play-off round first leg fixture at the Milpark Stadium, Johannesburg.

The result boosted the Aba-based club’s hopes of making it to the group stages of the competition.

FT Bidvest Wits 1-1 #Enyimba — Enyimba FC (@EnyimbaFC) April 6, 2018

The hosts took the lead in the third minute through Daniel Klate following a mistake in Enyimba’s defence.

The lead lasted only two minutes before Ibrahim Mustapha equalised for the visitors, slotting the ball past goalkeeper Moeneeb Josephs.

The game settled to a rhythm later following the frantic start from both sides as the two teams pushed forward at every opportunity.

However, it was the home team who came close to getting on the score sheet again in the 27th minute.

Thobani Mncwango failed to direct his header on target after he was set up by Reeve Frosler.

Abdulrahman Bashir tried his luck from outside the area in the 33rd minute, but his lame shot failed to trouble goalkeeper Josephs.

Bidvest Wits Head Coach Gavin Hunt replaced Sifiso Miyeni and Mncwango with Malile Pule and Mule Pelembe at the start of the second half as he looked to gain a first leg advantage.

Frosler nearly gave the hosts the lead a minute after the restart, but his goal-bound effort was cleared off the line by Isiaka Oladuntoye.

Enyimba’s goalkeeper Fatau Dauda had to be at alert to stop Eleazar Rodgers in the 55th minute.

Rodgers drew out a great save from Dauda in the 77th minute as the Clever Boys desperately look to score the second goal.

Enyimba’s duo Reuben Ogbonnaya and Bashir were booked in the 75th and 81st minutes respectively for time wasting.

The reverse fixture is expected to take place on April 18 at the UJ Esuene Stadium, Calabar. (NAN)

