CAF failure: Ex-Eagles defender blames club owners, players - The Punch — Nigeria Today

CAF failure: Ex-Eagles defender blames club owners, players – The Punch
|
The Punch
|
CAF failure: Ex-Eagles defender blames club owners, players
The Punch
Olufemi Atoyebi, Ibadan. Former Super Eagles defender, Ajibade Babalade, has expressed concern about the future of Nigerian football, following the exit of the three clubs representing the country at this year's CAF Confederation Cup. Plateau United …
CAF CC Draw: Enyimba among top seeds
Africa: Draw Procedure for Group Phase
Pinnick: Why Nigerian Clubs Are Struggling In Africa
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!