 CAF failure: Ex-Eagles defender blames club owners, players - The Punch — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

CAF failure: Ex-Eagles defender blames club owners, players – The Punch

Posted on Apr 20, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


The Punch

CAF failure: Ex-Eagles defender blames club owners, players
The Punch
Olufemi Atoyebi, Ibadan. Former Super Eagles defender, Ajibade Babalade, has expressed concern about the future of Nigerian football, following the exit of the three clubs representing the country at this year's CAF Confederation Cup. Plateau United
CAF CC Draw: Enyimba among top seedsFcnaija
Africa: Draw Procedure for Group PhaseAllAfrica.com
Pinnick: Why Nigerian Clubs Are Struggling In AfricaComplete Sports Nigeria
Ghanasoccernet.com –THISDAY Newspapers –Hotsports TV (blog)
all 9 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.