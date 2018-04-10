 CAF probe match-fixing allegations in Confederation Cup tie Plateau United vs USM Alger - SCORE NIGERIA (blog) — Nigeria Today
CAF probe match-fixing allegations in Confederation Cup tie Plateau United vs USM Alger – SCORE NIGERIA (blog)

Posted on Apr 10, 2018 in Sports


CAF probe match-fixing allegations in Confederation Cup tie Plateau United vs USM Alger
Officials have said the Confederation of African Football (CAF) are investigating allegations of match-fixing during a Confederation Cup playoff between Plateau United and USM Alger of Algeria. Saturday's match in Lagos ended 2-1 in favour of Plateau

