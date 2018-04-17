 CAF reserves Friday, Saturday for Champions League — Nigeria Today
CAF reserves Friday, Saturday for Champions League

Posted on Apr 17, 2018 in Football | 0 comments

The CAF Interclub Committee says the Total CAF Champions League will henceforth be played on Friday and Saturday for weekend matches and Tuesday for mid-week matches. CAF said on its website on Tuesday that Sundays had also been reserved for the Total CAF Confederation Cup and Wednesday for the mid-week games. The continental football governing body said this would be effective from the group stages.

