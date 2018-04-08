CAFCC: Akwa United Lose To Al Hilal, Walk Tight Rope — Nigeria Today

CAFCC: Akwa United Lose To Al Hilal, Walk Tight Rope

By Adeboye Amosu:

Nigerian club Akwa United went down to a 2-0 defeat against Sudanese club Al Hilal in the first leg of their CAF Confederation Cup play-off tie in Omdurman on Sunday, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Geovani put the home team ahead in the 20th minute after he was set up by Sadiq Shalash.

Akwa United struggled to cope with the pace of the game and went further behind five minutes later with Hussein Jeraf nodding home after he was left unmarked inside the box.

The Uyo club settled down later into the game but were unable reduce the deficit.

They will now hope to overturn the deficit in the reverse fixture on April 18 at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo.

The overall winner of the contest will proceed to the group stages of the competition.

The post CAFCC: Akwa United Lose To Al Hilal, Walk Tight Rope appeared first on Complete Sports Nigeria.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Complete Sports Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

