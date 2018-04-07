CAFCC: Enyimba Midfielder Ojo Warns Against Complacency After Away Draw At Bidvest Wits — Nigeria Today

CAFCC: Enyimba Midfielder Ojo Warns Against Complacency After Away Draw At Bidvest Wits

By Adeboye Amosu: Enyimba midfielder, Dare Ojo, has warned his teammates to keep working hard despite securing a vital 1-1 away draw against South Africa’s Bidvest Wits in Friday’s CAF Confederation Cup play-off round, first leg tie at the Milpark Stadium, Johannesburg, reports Completesportsnigeria.com (CSN).

The People’s Elephant conceded a goal after just three minutes, but responded almost immediately with home-based Super Eagles forward Ibrahim Mustapha grabbing the equaliser two minutes later.

The Aba giants now look good to secure their passage into the group stages of the competition following the result, but Ojo has cautioned the team not to allow complacency ruin their chances.

“It was a good result for us, one that put us in the driving seat and a good chance of making it to the group stages of the competition,” Ojo, who joined Enyimba from Kwara United three years ago told Completesportsnigeria.com.

“But we have to be careful not to throw everything away by thinking we are already through to the next round. It’s important that we do not complacent or be over confident.

” I know they (Bidvest Wits) will fight till the end and won’t think it is over despite the first leg result.

“I just hope we will complete the job at home and then move on to the next stage.”

The reverse fixture will take place on Wednesday, April 18 at the UJ Esuene Stadium, Calabar with the overall winner guaranteed of place in the group stages.

The post CAFCC: Enyimba Midfielder Ojo Warns Against Complacency After Away Draw At Bidvest Wits appeared first on Complete Sports Nigeria.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Complete Sports Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

