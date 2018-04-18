CAFCC: MFM Knocked Out By Mali's Djoliba - Complete Sports Nigeria — Nigeria Today

CAFCC: MFM Knocked Out By Mali’s Djoliba – Complete Sports Nigeria
|
Complete Sports Nigeria
|
CAFCC: MFM Knocked Out By Mali's Djoliba
Complete Sports Nigeria
By Adeboye Amosu: Nigeria's MFM FC were knocked out of the CAF Confederation Cup despite a face saving 0-0 draw against Djoliba of Mali in the second leg of their play-off tie at the Modibo Keita Stadium in Bamako on Wednesday. Got something to say …
CAF Confederation Cup: Enyimba pull through, Akwa United crash out
Nigeria drop in CAF coefficient rankings
Enyimba is Lone Nigerian Team Standing in CAF's Confed Cup
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!