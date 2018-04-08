CAFCC Play-Offs: Djoliba Stun MFM In Agege - Complete Sports Nigeria — Nigeria Today

CAFCC Play-Offs: Djoliba Stun MFM In Agege – Complete Sports Nigeria
|
Complete Sports Nigeria
|
CAFCC Play-Offs: Djoliba Stun MFM In Agege
Complete Sports Nigeria
By Adeboye Amosu: MFM FC fell to a 1-0 defeat against Malian club Djoliba in the first leg of their CAF Confederation Cup play-off round fixture at the Agege Stadium on Sunday, Completesportsnigeria.com reports. Mohamed Cisse scored the winning goal …
CAF Confederation Cup: Djoliba AC stun MFM
'The ball is for anyone that wants it' – Djoliba's Coulibaly unfazed by MFM's pedigree
MFM FC fall at home to Djoliba of Mali
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!