Cafe Javas now in Nairobi, Kenya — Nigeria Today

Posted on Apr 19, 2018

 

Nairobi, Kenya | THE INDEPENDENT | Cafejavas, a Kampala-based full-service, quick-casual, coffee-themed restaurant chain, has crossed the border from Uganda, taking their services to Nairobi, Kenya. It is a Mandela Group company.

Currently at seven locations around Kampala and one in Entebbe, Cafejavas  has added a new location at Koinange Street in Nairobi on their list this week, promising that “We commit to great food, great coffee, great service, an experience that will make you long for more. Every meal is a master-piece.”

Going by the response on social media, Nairobians are looking forward to Cafejavas.

The move comes over three years after Kenya’s Java House chain first attempted expansion into Uganda. Cafe Javas went to court, citing trademark infringements.

 

The post Cafe Javas now in Nairobi, Kenya appeared first on The Independent Uganda:.

