Call Her Classic Presents The First Bridal Fashion Week — Nigeria Today

Call Her Classic Presents The First Bridal Fashion Week

Call Her Classic LTD, a fashion agency promoting the Nigerian Fashion and bridal industry is set to host the Lagos Bridal Fashion Week (LBFW). This will be from May 4th – 6th, 2018 at the Federal Place, Victoria Island. This event is billed to be the first of its kind experience for brides and grooms-to-be, bridal stylists, buyers and other key stakeholders, as all of the people in this sphere and more would be gathered under one roof in Lagos, Nigeria.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

