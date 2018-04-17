‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’ reportedly drops single-player campaign — Nigeria Today

‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’ reportedly drops single-player campaign
According to report from Polygon, Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 won’t have a single-player campaign due to time constraints. Developer Treyarch has reshifted its focus on multiplayer and zombies.
The post ‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’ reportedly drops single-player campaign appeared first on Digital Trends.
