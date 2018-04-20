 Calvin Harris, Aloe Blacc, Zedd, Madonna and More Remember Avicii: 'Too Young and Way Too Soon' - PEOPLE.com — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Calvin Harris, Aloe Blacc, Zedd, Madonna and More Remember Avicii: ‘Too Young and Way Too Soon’ – PEOPLE.com

Posted on Apr 20, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


PEOPLE.com

Calvin Harris, Aloe Blacc, Zedd, Madonna and More Remember Avicii: 'Too Young and Way Too Soon'
PEOPLE.com
Musicians are mourning Avicii after the Swedish deejay and producer was found dead on Friday morning, at the age of 28. “It is with profound sorrow that we announce the loss of Tim Bergling, also known as Avicii,” his rep confirmed to PEOPLE in a
Avicii's Health Struggles: A TimelineBillboard
The Pain That Plagued Avicii: Health Troubles, Wrestling With Fame and Retreating From a "Toxic" CultureE! Online
For Avicii, An EDM Revolution–And Personal Evolution–Cut ShortForbes
Irish Times –EW.com –Entertainment Tonight –Los Angeles Times
all 510 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.