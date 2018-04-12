Cambridge Analytica Shared My Own Data Too – Mark Zuckerberg Reveals — Nigeria Today

Cambridge Analytica Shared My Own Data Too – Mark Zuckerberg Reveals

The Facebook CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, on Wednesday told lawmakers that he was among the 87 million or so Facebook Inc users whose data was improperly shared by political consultancy Cambridge Analytica. But the chief executive of the world’s largest social media network pushed back on Congress members’ suggestions that users do not have enough control […]

The post Cambridge Analytica Shared My Own Data Too – Mark Zuckerberg Reveals appeared first on Timeofgist.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

