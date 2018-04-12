 Cameroon Athletes Go Missing From Commonwealth Games — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Cameroon Athletes Go Missing From Commonwealth Games

Posted on Apr 12, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments

Five athletes from conflict-hit Cameroon have gone missing from the Commonwealth Games in Australia, team officials said Wednesday. Three weightlifters and two boxers have not been seen since Tuesday, triggering suspicion they had fled with no intention of returning home. The matter has been reported to Australian police. Cameroon press attache Simon Molombe told AFP […]

The post Cameroon Athletes Go Missing From Commonwealth Games appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.