Cameroon Athletes Go Missing From Commonwealth Games — Nigeria Today

Cameroon Athletes Go Missing From Commonwealth Games

Five athletes from conflict-hit Cameroon have gone missing from the Commonwealth Games in Australia, team officials said Wednesday. Three weightlifters and two boxers have not been seen since Tuesday, triggering suspicion they had fled with no intention of returning home. The matter has been reported to Australian police. Cameroon press attache Simon Molombe told AFP […]

The post Cameroon Athletes Go Missing From Commonwealth Games appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

