 Cameroon: Security Forces Free 18 Hostages from Separatists - AllAfrica.com — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Cameroon: Security Forces Free 18 Hostages from Separatists – AllAfrica.com

Posted on Apr 5, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


The Nation

Cameroon: Security Forces Free 18 Hostages from Separatists
AllAfrica.com
Authorities in Cameroon have freed 18 people, including 12 European tourists, who were seized by armed separatists fighting for the independence of the country's English-speaking regions. Dozens of hostages are still in captivity. Twelve of the 18
European tourists were not kidnapped in Cameroon, tour operator saysReuters Africa

all 7 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.