Cameroonian Woman Who Was Abducted In Nigeria 28-years Ago Reunites With Father — Nigeria Today

Cameroonian Woman Who Was Abducted In Nigeria 28-years Ago Reunites With Father

In 1990, Martha Eyong, a Cameroonian, was 16 years old when she came to Nigeria to write the West African School Certificate Examination (WASC) in Calabar, Cross River State. According to a report by Daily Trust, the young woman had come in the company of few friends who were also natives of Cameroon to write […]

The post Cameroonian Woman Who Was Abducted In Nigeria 28-years Ago Reunites With Father appeared first on Timeofgist.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

