CamonXClearSelfie Tour: Amazing Sights of Calabar, Abuja and Kaduna Captured Through the lens of the TECNO CAMON X — Nigeria Today

#CamonXClearSelfie Tour: Amazing Sights of Calabar, Abuja and Kaduna Captured Through the lens of the TECNO CAMON X

Another launched CAMON, another tour! And yes, you do not need a DSLR camera as usual. This time, “we are going with something even better”. I am sure these were the statements on the lips of some of the CLEAR SELFIE TOUR crew members, as they embarked on another amazing journey to capture beautiful sights and sounds of the nation.

AND…the journey starts

TECNO Mobile doesn’t seem to be resting on their already set standards of touring the nation to capture the beauty of the country almost after every release of a TECNO CAMON device, and the amazing thing about these feat is that, it gets better every time.

Join me, lets go through the journey so far…

Images emerging from the tour tagged The CamonXClearSelfie tour, which by the way is currently the trending topic on every social media platform in Nigeria, seem to show that there are still a lot of amazing places in Nigeria that we either haven’t heard about.

But, trust me after going through the clear selfies taken by both the team and tour participants you would not only be captivated, but book the next flight to that city.

The tour crew divided into two teams: COBRA and HYENA are currently touring the country and so far, they have visited Calabar, Owerri, Abuja, Ibadan, and Kaduna where the reception they have gotten has been ecstatic.

While the people on the CamonXClearSelfie tour are having the fun of their lives, people online are not left out as well.

There are modelling contract and Camon X smartphones to be won for people who participate in the CAMONXClearSelfie contest online.

With the contest, customers will have the opportunity to join the tour activities by taking clear and creative selfies to share online where they stand a chance to win the coveted SELFIE KING AND QUEEN crown. The entries shared so far, have been interesting and speak loads to the creative streak in us:

The mission: to hunt down Nigeria’s exhilarating sites and capture them in powerful detail…

So, with the trusted 24MP selfie and 16MP rear lens on the CAMON X Pro, bringing the many exhilarating sites of Nigeria alive would probably be one of the easiest things and yea! Capturing some familiar places in these cities through a clear selfie camera will not only make you feel like you are back there but make you reminisce the times you spent there- thank you TECNO for this.

More pictures from the Tour captured with the Camon X and X Pro.

Radio stations had to invite the team for interviews, as the noise was too loud to be ignored

Kaduna, Calabar , Owerri and Lagos conquered; what’s, the next city to be stormed by the crew? I am guessing the FCT but let’s wait and see what they have in store for us.

For more information on the #ClearSelfieContest follow TECNOMobileNigeria on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Visit TECNOSpot for terms and conditions.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com.

