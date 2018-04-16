Campaign fund: Witness narrates how Minister, 2 others withdrew N450 million — Nigeria Today

Campaign fund: Witness narrates how Minister, 2 others withdrew N450 million

A prosecution witness, Annette Gyen, on Monday told a Jos Federal High Court how former water resources minister Sarah Ochekpe, and two others withdrew N450 million from Fidelity Bank Plc. Ochekpe, and the two others – Raymond Dabo, former Plateau PDP Chairman, and Leo Sunday Jatau, Coordinator of the President Goodluck Johnathan campaign in Plateau […]

The post Campaign fund: Witness narrates how Minister, 2 others withdrew N450 million appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

