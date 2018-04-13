Can adorable playable Ewoks get players back into ‘Star Wars: Battlefront II’? — Nigeria Today

Can adorable playable Ewoks get players back into ‘Star Wars: Battlefront II’?

On April 18, Star Wars: Battlefront II’s latest update will introduce the new “Ewok Hunt” mode. Available for a limited time, the mode is inspired by the famous Endor battle in Return of the Jedi.

The post Can adorable playable Ewoks get players back into ‘Star Wars: Battlefront II’? appeared first on Digital Trends.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

