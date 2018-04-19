 CAN condemns killings in Nasarawa State — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

CAN condemns killings in Nasarawa State

Posted on Apr 19, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The Nasarawa State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has condemned the killings in Nasarawa State. Bishop Joseph Mason, the state’s CAN Chairman, told newsmen in Lafia on Thursday that the association was concerned by the continued killings in the southern Senatorial zone of the state by the suspected herdsmen. According to him, […]

The post CAN condemns killings in Nasarawa State appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.