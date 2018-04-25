CAN orders national protest against killings, bloodshed — Nigeria Today

CAN orders national protest against killings, bloodshed
The Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, has urged Christian faithful to stage national protest against the unending killings and bloodshed in the country. The call was made by the CAN President, Rev. Supo Ayokunle, via a statement made available to DAILY POST on Wednesday against the backdrop of the killing of two priests and 17 […]
