CAN raises alarm over missing N100 million donation — Nigeria Today

CAN raises alarm over missing N100 million donation

The new leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Akwa Ibom state chapter said it is yet to reclaim a piece of land and take custody of the N100 donated to it by former Governor Godswill Akpabio now Senate Minority leader.

The chairman of the association in the state, Dr. Ndueso Ekere (JP), who raised the alarm at a briefing on Tuesday, said he had raised a committee to work out the necessary modalities for the reclamation of the land

Ekwere said even though the Governor had promised the association a befitting office at the proposed International Worship Centre, the land could be used for investment purposes to yield returns for the association.

“We are yet to see the see the N100 million donated to us by former Governor Godswill Akpabio, three years since we came into power, we have set up a committee to review the land and take proper ownership, even if we will have offices at the at the International worship centre as promised by the state governor we still need the land for investment purposes”.

The chairman who used the occasion to review his leadership expressed disappointment at the orgies of violence and killings of Christians all over the country, and called on churches not to fold their arms and watch while Christians are being murdered every day.

He condemned the herdsmen killings stressing that never in the history of this country have Christians being so marginalized and relegated to the background in terms of appointment and contracts.

“The church must move on to do what it supposed to do to curtail the killing of Christians that is going in the country, never on the history of this nation have Christians being so marginalized and relegated to the background,” he said.

The CAN boss called on Christians to do something to ensure that any government does not have the interests of Christian at heart is voted out of office.

He therefore charged the church to go out and ensure that they get members voters card saying it is the only weapon the church has to vote out unrighteous people from office.

He commended Governor Udom Gabriel Emmanuel for the peace and stability so far enjoyed in the state and urged him to maintain the tempo in the state.

