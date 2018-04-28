CAN: We’ll not tell Nigerians who to vote for in 2019 — Nigeria Today

CAN: We’ll not tell Nigerians who to vote for in 2019
The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) will not tell Nigerians who to vote for in the 2019 general elections, Rev. Musa Asake, General Secretary of the Association said at a news conference in Abuja on Friday. Asake who spoke while asking the Federal Government to stop the ongoing killings by Boko Haram and herdsmen across the country, however asked Nigerians of voting age to ensure they obtain their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) in readiness for the 2019 general elections to vote for candidates of their choice.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!