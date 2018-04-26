 Canada to host The Commonwealth Africa Forum in July 2018 — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Canada to host The Commonwealth Africa Forum in July 2018

Posted on Apr 26, 2018 in World | 0 comments

Senior Government and Business Leaders from Africa and North America will gather in Toronto from the 5th – 8thJuly 2018 for The Commonwealth Africa Forum Toronto 2018 with the theme: Africa – Open for Business. Past Speakers at  CAFI EVENTS have included: HRH Prince Andrew The Duke of York, Gen. Yakubu Gowon (Former Nigerian Head of State); Rt Hon Baleka Mbete (Speaker of the Parliament […]

The post Canada to host The Commonwealth Africa Forum in July 2018 appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.