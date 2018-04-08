Canadian fertility doctor Barwin uses own sperm to impregnate women - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

Canadian fertility doctor Barwin uses own sperm to impregnate women – Vanguard
Vanguard
Canadian fertility doctor Barwin uses own sperm to impregnate women
A Canadian fertility doctor, Norman Barwin may face a class action lawsuit in which he is accused of using his own sperm to inseminate 11 of his clients without their knowledge or consent. Norman Barwin fertility doctor- accused of impregnating women …
