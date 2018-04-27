Canary and partners to donate security devices to first responders in May — Nigeria Today

Canary and partners to donate security devices to first responders in May

Verizon and State Farm are joining with home security provider Canary to pay tribute to first responders by donating more than 10,000 of the company’s Canary all-in-one home security devices to police, fire and EMS professionals.

The post Canary and partners to donate security devices to first responders in May appeared first on Digital Trends.

