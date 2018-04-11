Candido Tasks Contractors To Complete Road Before Rainfall — Nigeria Today

Candido Tasks Contractors To Complete Road Before Rainfall

Chairman of Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), Hon Abdullahi Adamu Candido has tasked contractors handling road projects in the area council to complete them before the rain sets in. Speaking when he inspected projects executed by the council, within the last two years, Candido however commended the contractors for the pace of job done so […]

The post Candido Tasks Contractors To Complete Road Before Rainfall appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

