 'Caravan' of Central American migrants arrives at US border to apply for asylum - The Independent — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

‘Caravan’ of Central American migrants arrives at US border to apply for asylum – The Independent

Posted on Apr 29, 2018 in World | 0 comments


The Independent

'Caravan' of Central American migrants arrives at US border to apply for asylum
The Independent
Hundreds of Central American migrants from a “caravan” denounced by Donald Trump have arrived at the US border, where scores plan to try and seek asylum. Speaking to supporters at a rally in Michigan on Saturday, Mr Trump referred to the convoy of
Buses Carrying Hundreds of Central American Migrants Arrive at US Border For RallyTIME
The Latest: Migrants get last briefing before seeking asylumYahoo News
Central American Migrants Arrive At US Border To An Uncertain FutureNPR
Los Angeles Times –NBCNews.com –Reuters –wtvr.com
all 312 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.