Cardi B’s Album “Invasion of Privacy” Gets Gold Certification 24 Hours After Release — Nigeria Today

Cardi B’s Album “Invasion of Privacy” Gets Gold Certification 24 Hours After Release

The Bronx rapper, Cardi B has broken another Hip-Hop record once again.

According to RIAA, her debut album “Invasion of Privacy” which was released last night 6th of April went Gold in less than 24 hours the album has already went Gold, she is the first female artist to ever achieve this.

According to Forbes, the project reportedly received the brand new certification due to a technicality, which she can attribute to the success of her mega-hit, “Bodak Yellow”.

As previously reported, “Bodak Yellow” was certified 5x multi-platinum in Sept 2017. Therefore, the Chart Data states that 10 track units is the equivalent of one album sale, which means that her No. 1 single, which is on her album, has already sold 500,000 units, making it gold status.

Past unit sales of the song won’t go towards her first week sales but she still got that gold certification.

