Cardi B’s former manager suing her for $10 Million — Nigeria Today

Cardi B’s former manager suing her for $10 Million

Cardi B‘s former manager Klenord “Shaft” Raphael is suing her up to the tune of $10 million, Variety reports.

The rapper had left Shaft just last month, before releasing her debut album “Invasion of Privacy” and signed with Solid Foundation, the management division of Quality Control, which also manages her fiancé Offset‘s group Migos.

Shaft also named Quality Control’s Kevin Lee and Pierre Thomas, and publicist/stylist Patience Foster as defendants in the case.

Shaft and his label KSR and management company WorldStar Marketing Group are plaintiffs in the complaint.

Shaft, who claims he’s the one who built Cardi B’s relationship with VH1’s “Love & Hip Hop: New York,” said Cardi B had spread a lie that he was stealing from her.

A statement released by his team read:

Since discovering Cardi B in 2015, Shaft has played an integral role in developing her music career and public image. While he is proud of their successful collaborations as she evolved from Instagram influencer to music megastar, Shaft is disappointed by her actions to freeze him out of her career, which are detailed in the complaint. Shaft is confident that his lawsuit will validate his conduct and substantiate his legal claims.

He is suing the rapper for breach of contract, unjust enrichment, declaratory judgment and defamation, and seeking damages “not less than $10,000,000.”

