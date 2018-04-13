Cardi B’s “Invasion of Privacy” breaks Apple Music Record with 100Million Streams in One Week — Nigeria Today

Cardi B’s “Invasion of Privacy” breaks Apple Music Record with 100Million Streams in One Week

Cardi B has broken Apple Music record with her debut album Invasion of Privacy getting more than 100 million streams worldwide in just a week! – The Verge Reports By mid-week, streams for Cardi’s album had already doubled those of the previous record-holder, Taylor Swift’s Reputation. Invasion of Privacy currently holds the number 5 spot on […]

The post Cardi B's "Invasion of Privacy" breaks Apple Music Record with 100Million Streams in One Week appeared first on BellaNaija

