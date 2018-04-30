Caretaker docked for ‘N120m ‘theft’ — Nigeria Today

Caretaker docked for ‘N120m ‘theft’

A caretaker, Oluseyi Oyetunde, has been brought before a Lagos Magistrates’ Court in Igbosere, for the alleged theft of N120 million belonging to Hemingsway Stable and Tapes.

Oyetunde, 49, was arraigned on a two-count charge of stealing and conduct likely to cause breach of the peace before Chief Magistrate Folashade Botoku.

According to prosecuting Corporal Chinedu Njoku, the defendant allegedly committed the offences between 2009 and 2017 at 22, Chris Madulike/Ayo Adebanjo Street, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.

Njoku said Oyetunde collected N120m as rent from tenants occupying a property owned by Hemingsway Stable and Tapes. But, rather than remitting the money to the firm’s account, he converted it to his own use.

The court heard that when the firm demanded for its money, the defendant conducted himself in a manner likely to cause breach of the peace.

According to Njoku, the offences were punishable under sections 287(1)(b) and 168(b) of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

Oyetunde pleaded not guilty.

Chief Magistrate Botoku granted him N20m bail with two sureties in the same sum. She remanded the defendant in prison custody till he perfects his bail conditions.

The case continues on May 28.

