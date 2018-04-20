 Carrick requests for England exclusion due to depression — Nigeria Today
Carrick requests for England exclusion due to depression

Posted on Apr 20, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments

Manchester United midfielder Michael Carrick has requested the Football Association (FA) not to select him for England duty after suffering from a bout of depression during the 2010 World Cup in South Africa. The 36-year-old made his international debut in 2001 and went on to pick up 34 national caps, the last of which was […]

