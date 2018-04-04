CAS warns against politicising security issues — Nigeria Today

CAS warns against politicising security issues

By Chioma Onuegbu

Uyo—Chief of Air Staff, CAS, Air Vice Marshal Sadiq Abubakar, has warned against politicising security issues in the country especially in the social media.

Abubakar gave the warning in his keynote address at the opening ceremony of the 3rd Inter Nigerian Air Force Combat Sports Competition held at Godswill Akpabio International Stadium Uyo, Akwa Ibom State capital.

His words: “I urge our citizens to continue the good work and resist the distraction of politicisation of security issues awash in the social media platforms.

“I reassure all Nigerians that the NAF is fully committed to the successful execution of its constitutional roles and will continue to meet its statutory responsibilities of defending the territorial integrity of the nation.”

Meanwhile, declaring the event tagged, Uyo 2018 open, Governor Ben Ayade of Cross Rivers State and the special guest of honour at the occasion, expressed conviction that the competition will keep Air Force personnel physically fit especially within this period of security challenges in the country.

Ayade, represented by his deputy, Prof Ivara Esu, urged the Nigerian armed forces to ensure they tackle the security threat plaguing the nation to a standstill.

He said: “The government of Cross River State will continue to offer all necessary support and assistance to the Nigerian Air Force. I commend the Akwa Ibom State Government for erecting standard sporting facilities that are acceptable by all in the South South.”

Also speaking, the Akwa Ibom State governor, Mr Udom Emmanuel, said: “I want to use this opportunity to commend the Nigerian armed forces for their gallant efforts to ensure that they confront the security threats we face as a nation especially the menace of some miscreants which we are also experiencing in the Niger Delta.

“We remain eternally grateful and thank you immensely for your services to the nation. We hope you will continue in this service as it has always been. There is no way you can be good military officer without challenging yourself for proper fitness exercise,” he said.

