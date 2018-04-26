Casio said to be leaving the digital compact camera market — Nigeria Today

Casio said to be leaving the digital compact camera market
Casio will reportedly exit the compact camera business. The company has apparently concluded there’s no longer an easy route to profits in a market increasingly squeezed by the smartphone sector.
Comments
