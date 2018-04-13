Catching up with beloved Nollywood actress, Angela Phillips — Nigeria Today

Catching up with beloved Nollywood actress, Angela Phillips

It was a new movie she starred in, titled Reflective Tears, which showed on a popular cable station during the week that turned the spotlight in her direction.

Nollywood actress, Angela Phillips, played her role to the hilt in the movie with the signature of Maxwell John.Starring some notable actors, such as Valentine Agwulonu, Maureen Okpoko and Vincent Opurum, Angela showed stuff as the lead actress and proved that she still possesses those acting chops that made her one of favourites of the first and second generation movie producers and marketers.

As soon as the movie ended, some of her fans, who obviously have been following her near two-decade incursion into acting, took to her Facebook page to congratulate her.But the most recurring question some folks asked was where the star of such acclaimed movies, such as Clash of the Barons, Confidence, Orphans, Not by Height, Reckless Babe, Showdown in France and Unseen Eye has been all this while.

A fellow noted that Angela, who is undoubtedly a recognisable face in Nollywood, has been missing in action lately.“But I have been around,” replied the humble and likeable actress of many credits. “I am still very much an actress in Nollywood and have been working. I have many of my movies out now.

“Although I combine acting with my confectionary business, I am fully an actress and I am still working,” she adds. Angela, who has just wrapped up work on a couple of movies, including Brothers Conflict, Deadly Decision and Circle of Interest, speaks about her career and life.

On Her Career Plate

I have a few scripts that I have been penciled to work on. There is even a soap that I will start working on as from next week. This is aside plenty other productions I have done that are at different stages of post-production.So, I have been working and I have equally been around. The only time it may seem as if I left was when I took time to concentrate on studies at the Lagos State University (LASU). Outside that, I am fully around and available.

Most Challenging Movie Run

I have done a lot of work I consider outstanding. In fact, I consider all the movies I have done memorable, each with their own challenges.But I love my work in Reflective Tears, Domino and Pure Love. I love the stories, my acting, the directing and just everything about them. I mean people still talk about the role I played in Domino and Pure Love till date.Another very memorable one for me is Peace Maker, then Irapada by Kunle Afolayan, Chico Ejior’s movie in Igbo language, where I spoke pure Owerri dialect, and Sam Azubuike’s film, Imabong. So, you can see that I have had so many memorable moments.

Staying Power

I have drawn strength from God Almighty. He has been my helper and the one who is at the centre of it all for me. True, God has been at the driver’s seat for me, directing me on what to do with my life and where to go. The secret is God, and then, of course, my family, colleagues in the industry and the producers and directors who find me worthy to be given roles to play.These sets of people have been tremendously supportive.

Career Ambition

I want to be a force to be reckoned with in this industry. I want to be counted among those who effectively used the medium of entertainment to reach as many people as possible. I want to be a role model to young ladies. There are many of them looking for people to mentor them. I want to mentor as many young ladies as I can. Life is all about what you are able to do for your creator and for society. So, my career ambition is to get to the top, reach out to as many young people as possible and impact on society at large.

Likes And Dislikes

I love cooking. I can spend a whole day preparing a local delicacy. I like to be around real people, I mean people who are not fakes and who do not assume things on the face value. I personally stay away from people who base their life or how they feel about people on assumptions. You don’t assume things; spend time finding out before you draw conclusions. I also dislike people that envy and backbite and people who cannot call a spade a spade and stand by it. I like to eat any good food, because I cook well. I generally like colours from blue to red, yellow and purple, because I consider myself a colourful person.

Any Regrets?

No! This is all that I have always wanted to do and since this is it, then I must give it my all and don’t regret any action. So, I have never for once regretted being an actress. It may not have made me super rich, but I am comfortable and it has opened doors for me in several ways, including providing the opportunity for me to showcase the talent God deposited in me and reach out to a lot of people.

So, I am not regretting it at all, because I know it is going to help me later on because when you are recognisable and you come out to talk to people, it is easier for people to listen to someone they know than someone they don’t know. So, I don’t regret going into acting.

