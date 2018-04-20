 Catholic Church must help the poor – Pope - Vanguard — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Catholic Church must help the poor – Pope – Vanguard

Posted on Apr 20, 2018 in World | 0 comments


Vanguard

Catholic Church must help the poor – Pope
Vanguard
The main concern of the Catholic Church must be to help the poor, Pope Francis said on a Friday pilgrimage to southern Italy in honour of a local bishop who is a candidate for sainthood. Francis was paying a half-day visit to Alessano and Molfetta in
There's no 'maybe' when answering the Lord's call, pope saysCatholic News Agency
World of photos – April 21, 2018The Sydney Morning Herald
“Don Tonino”: This bishop of the people wore a wooden crossAleteia EN

all 7 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.