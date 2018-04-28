 CBN auctions N230bn treasury bills via OMO — Nigeria Today
CBN auctions N230bn treasury bills via OMO

Posted on Apr 28, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Thursday moped-up a total of N230 billion in treasury bills from the banking system via Open Market Operations (OMO). The breakdown of the OMO auction revealed that N190 billion was offered for 245 days tenor at a stop rate of 12 percent. The offer, which matures on December 27,…

