Banks demanding more collateral for corporate loans—CBN - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

Banks demanding more collateral for corporate loans—CBN – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Banks demanding more collateral for corporate loans—CBN
Vanguard
THE Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN has said commercial banks have increased the collateral requirements demanded from all business sizes on new loan applications. In its Credit Conditions Survey report for the first quarter of 2018, CBN said banks will …
Manufacturing index closed March at 56.7 points – CBN
CBN: Banks demanding more collateral for corporate loans
Graphic – Time to cut? Nigeria central bank gathers for first 2018 meeting
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!