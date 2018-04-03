 Banks demanding more collateral for corporate loans—CBN - Vanguard — Nigeria Today
Banks demanding more collateral for corporate loans—CBN – Vanguard

Banks demanding more collateral for corporate loans—CBN
THE Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN has said commercial banks have increased the collateral requirements demanded from all business sizes on new loan applications. In its Credit Conditions Survey report for the first quarter of 2018, CBN said banks will
