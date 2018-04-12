CBN begins disbursement of N26bn agribusiness fund to MSMEs - National Accord — Nigeria Today

CBN begins disbursement of N26bn agribusiness fund to MSMEs – National Accord
|
National Accord
|
CBN begins disbursement of N26bn agribusiness fund to MSMEs
National Accord
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), in collaboration with the Bankers' Committee on Thursday commenced disbursement of N26 billion Agribusiness Small and Medium Enterprises Investment Scheme (AGSMEIS) fund to the first set of beneficiaries. The CBN …
Naira appreciates to one month high on parallel market
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!