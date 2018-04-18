CBN injects fresh $210m into Forex market — Nigeria Today

CBN injects fresh $210m into Forex market

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) says it has again injected 210 million dollars into the Foreign Exchange (Forex) market in continuation of its intervention in the sector. A statement by Mr Isaac Okorafor, Acting Director, Corporate Communications Department, in Abuja on Wednesday, said the intervention was to enable market operators meet the requests of customers. Giving a breakdown of the figures he said CBN offered 100 million dollars to authorised dealers in the wholesale segment of the market.

