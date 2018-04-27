CBN pegs daily money transfer via mobile phones at N100,000 - The Punch — Nigeria Today

CBN pegs daily money transfer via mobile phones at N100,000 – The Punch
CBN pegs daily money transfer via mobile phones at N100,000
The Punch
The Central Bank of Nigeria has set the maximum amount a bank customer can transfer via mobile phones using shortcodes at N100,000. In a statement signed by Director, Banking and Payment systems of CBN, Dipo Fatokun, the decision was made because of …
