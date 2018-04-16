CBN, Police Arrest Naira Notes Hawkers, Recover N1.5m In Ogun - Independent Newspapers Limited — Nigeria Today

CBN, Police Arrest Naira Notes Hawkers, Recover N1.5m In Ogun – Independent Newspapers Limited
CBN, Police Arrest Naira Notes Hawkers, Recover N1.5m In Ogun
Lagos/Abeokuta – The Central Bank of Nigeria, in conjunction with Nigeria Police, Ogun State Command has arrested five persons for hawking and selling Naira notes in the state. The suspects were arrested in Sagamu, Ijebu-Ode and Abeokuta areas of Ogun …
Police arrest five for alleged naira abuse
