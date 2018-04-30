CBN raises 2018 money supply growth forecast to 10.98% – Vanguard - Nigeria Today — Nigeria Today

CBN raises 2018 money supply growth forecast to 10.98% – Vanguard – Nigeria Today
|
CBN raises 2018 money supply growth forecast to 10.98% – Vanguard
Nigeria Today
COST of funds in the interbank money market is set to drop further in response to inflow of N413 billion this week. The post Cost of funds to drop as N413bn inflow hit interbank appeared first on Vanguard News. 02/10/2017. In "Business". Cost of funds …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!